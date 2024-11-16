Netflix users are experiencing widespread outages, with thousands reporting crashes just hours before the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match. The disruption has sparked frustration among fans preparing to stream the event. Netflix has yet to address the cause of the outage, as users await resolution. How to Watch Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Boxing Match.

Netflix Down

🚨#BREAKING: Thousands of users are reporting that Netflix is down, not working, or crashing as millions prepare for the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match, set to take place in a few hours pic.twitter.com/MW1SJOMnqu — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 16, 2024

