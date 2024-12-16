Nothing Phone (3) design has been leaked online by several users before the company's announcement about the launch. Nothing fans have been expecting significant changes in the upcoming smartphone and the leaked design showed that. The leaked Phone (3) image suggested that the UK-based Nothing Technology would keep the Glyph light strips on the back side and offer an iPhone-like three-camera setup on the rear. However, the new Glyph design is expected to have RGB lights. The tipsters on X said that the Nothing Phone (3) may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging and offer up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The leaks said 50 MP primary, 50 MP ultrawide camera and under-display selfie camera. It may include a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits brightness. Realme 14x 5G Price, Launch Date, Specifications and Features, Check All Details Here.

Nothing Phone 3 Leaked Design Images

Nothing Phone (3) Concept 😍🫶 I honestly think this is my favorite one since the very beginning 👀 📸 @AMAESHI_K pic.twitter.com/LWxzsC74QP — The Nothing & CMF Fan Hub (@NothingCMFFans) December 15, 2024

Nothing Phone 3 Leaked Design Images

Introducing the Nothing Phone 3: - **Display**: 6.7" 120Hz, up to 2,000 nits brightness - **Processor**: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 - **RAM/Storage**: 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage - **Cameras**: 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, under-display selfie camera - **Battery**: 5,000mAh with 65W… pic.twitter.com/qZSuwj4vTO — Tech info (@techinnerly) December 16, 2024

Nothing Phone (3) Leaked Concept Image

