OpenAI announced that its Board of Directors were evaluating the company's corporate structure in order to make a stronger non-profit supported by for-profit success. The ChatGPT developer said that its corporate structure must evolve to advance its AGI (artificial general intelligence) mission and ensure success for the company. OpenAI would make the non-profit sustainable for the long term and equip each arm to do its part. The Sam Altman-run company would continue with both the structures, including for-profit and non-profit. OpenAI o3 Reasoning Model Kicks Off Fierce Debate Among Social Media Influencers Amid AGI Overhype; Know More Details.

OpenAI to Continue Its AGI Mission With For-Profit and Non-Profit Corporate Structures

OpenAI's Board of Directors is evaluating our corporate structure with the goal of making a stronger non-profit supported by the for-profit’s success. Our plan would create one of the best-resourced non-profits in history. https://t.co/6GvnMyCQmR — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 27, 2024

