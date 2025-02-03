The OpenAI Deep research AI agent is a new tool created to perform in-depth research online to handle complex tasks. It is expected to enhance ChatGPT's capabilities by enabling the tool to perform comprehensive and multi-step investigations. Deep Research will support professionals and other users with intensive research requirements in various fields, which include finance, science, policy, engineering, and more. Deep research AI agent is now rolled out to ChatGPT Pro users. OpenAI has also mentioned that they are working to make the Deep research tool available to users in the UK, EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland. What Is OpenAI Deep Research AI Agent? Know About AI Agent Launched in ChatGPT for Multi-Step Research on Internet for Complex Tasks; Check How To Use It.

Deep Research AI Agents Now Available for ChatGPT Pro Users

Deep research is now rolled out to Pro users. We are still working on bringing access to users in the UK, EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland. https://t.co/Bg8jmkAdj4 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)