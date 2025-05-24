OpenAI announced that it updated the Operator AI agent with the o3 model. OpenAI Operator can perform tasks autonomously on behalf of the users, such as interacting on web pages. OpenAI o3 is the latest reasoning model that can handle complex tasks such as coding, math and visual perception. With this, the OpenAI Operator can better perform functions like clicking buttons, typing, scrolling, and working as an AI assistant to execute tasks automatically online. X Outage Continues: Elon Musk’s Platform Says Login and Signup Services Unavailable for Users, Announces Delay in Notification, Premium Features.

OpenAI Operator Now Powered by o3 Reasoning Model

Operator 🤝 OpenAI o3 Operator in ChatGPT has been updated with our latest reasoning model.https://t.co/gGhvuyz5HB — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 23, 2025

