OpenAI rolled out Canvas to the OpenAI o1 model and helped the users render HTML and React. The ChatGPT developer said Canvas with o1 would be available to Pro, Plus and Team users, and React and HTML code rendering would be available to the Pro, Plus, Team and Free users. Sam Altman-run OpenAI said it fully rolled out Canvas on the ChatGPT desktop app for macOS. Both of these updates will be rolled out to the Enterprise and Edu users in the coming weeks. OpenAI Operator: ChatGPT Maker Introduces AI Agent To Automate Web Tasks; Check How It Works and Know How To Use It.

ChatGPT With Canvas Now Works With OpenAI o1, Said OpenAI

ChatGPT with canvas now works with OpenAI o1—and can render HTML and React. pic.twitter.com/d3T6HLyd0h — OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) January 24, 2025

OpenAI Said Canvas, React/HTML To Roll Out on Enterprise, Edu Version in Couple Weeks

Canvas with o1 is available to Pro, Plus, and Team users. React/HTML code rendering is available to Pro, Plus, Team, and Free users. Both updates will roll out to Enterprise and Edu in a couple weeks. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) January 24, 2025

OpenAI Added Canvas on the ChatGPT Desktop App for macOS

✅We’ve also fully rolled out canvas on the ChatGPT desktop app for macOS to all tiers. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) January 24, 2025

