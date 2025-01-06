A user on X claimed that OpenAI was working on a new project called "Perhonen". The user shared a screenshot of the project and highlighted two developments spotted on January 3, 2025. The first read "perhonen.int.bowhead.sci.openai.org" and the second one "perhonen.int.potassium.sci.openai.org". The X user (@imjustnewatai) said, "OpenAI has been actively developing Project "Perhonen" for an extended period." It is not clear what the new project is about and whether it is related to AGI or Superintelligence. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently announced that the company would focus beyond AGI (artificial general intelligence) to superintelligence. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Announces Focus on Superintelligence Not Limiting to AGI, Drive Innovation, Scientific Discovery and Global Prosperity.

OpenAI Perhonen Project Under Development, Said X User

OpenAI has been actively developing Project "Perhonen" for an extended period. pic.twitter.com/rMXt8HepbT — imjustnewatai (@imjustnewatai) January 5, 2025

