Perplexity AI introduced a new voice mode to its AI application for the iOS platform. The new Perplexity voice mode offers real-time interactions for the users with the AI chatbot. Perplexity AI will soon introduce this new voice mode to the Android and Mac applications, allowing users to talk to the artificial intelligence. Grok Voice Now Available to All X Premium Users on Grok App, Offers Interactions With Personalities.

Perplexity New Voice Model Coming Soon on Android and Mac, Available on iOS

Introducing Perplexity's new voice mode. Ask any question. Hear real-time answers. Update your iOS app to start using. Coming soon to Android and Mac app. pic.twitter.com/S8KYdma5JB — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) February 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)