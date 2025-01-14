PGA Tour 2K25 is set to launch on February 28, 2025, with legendary golfers Tiger Woods, Max Homa, and Matt Fitzpatrick gracing the cover. PlayStation shared a post on January 14, 2025, about the release of the game. As per reports, the PGA Tour 2K25 will launch with 29 licensed courses. It is said to be available in three editions, which will include Standard, Deluxe, and Legend. Gamers can play the game on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The Deluxe Edition is said to offer exclusive packs like the Extra Butter, the Birdie Pack, and the Starter Pack, while the Legend Edition may combine all Standard and Deluxe content. It may also include the Member’s Pass with premium Clubhouse Pass perks for the first five seasons and the Clubhouse Gear Pack. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform Working on Location Personalisation Feature; Check Details.

PGA Tour 2K25 Launch on February 28

PGA Tour 2K25 launches on February 28 🏌️ Legends Tiger Woods, Max Homa, and Matt Fitzpatrick grace the cover: https://t.co/MyrfGHur7a pic.twitter.com/n2PzKFAQtO — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 14, 2025

