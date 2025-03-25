Qwen has released Qwen2.5-VL-32B-Instruct model, building upon the Qwen2.5-VL series. The new model has been optimised using reinforcement learning and is open-sourced under the Apache 2.0 license. The Qwen2.5-VL-32B-Instruct model features include improvement in solving complex mathematical problems. It comes with improved performance in image parsing, content recognition, and visual logic deduction tasks. Additionally, the model provides detailed and better-formatted answers that align closely with human preferences. X Money: Elon Musk’s X Platform Will Soon Allow Users To Send and Receive Money With Its New Feature; Check Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

Qwen Introduces Qwen2.5-VL-32B-Instruct Model With Improved Features

72B too big for VLM? 7B not strong enough! Then you should use our 32B model, Qwen2.5-VL-32B-Instruct! Blog: https://t.co/2yx5MXsnCW Qwen Chat: https://t.co/FmQ0B9tiE7 HF: https://t.co/A4A2VmOQ0w ModelScope: https://t.co/k5fg0rToe2 This time, we further optimize this VLM with… pic.twitter.com/JwEHMCOv79 — Qwen (@Alibaba_Qwen) March 24, 2025

