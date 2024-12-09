Realme has announced that its Realme 14 Pro series will launch soon in India soon. The upcoming Realme 14 Pro series is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset to deliver performance. Realme has also teased the camera capabilities of the series, said “not just a camera, but a periscope that brings the impossible closer while reimagining your memories with AI magic.” It suggests that the Realme 14 Pro series will focus on delivering high-quality images powered by advanced AI features. Realme 14 Pro Series India Launch Confirmed, Coming Soon With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor; Check Details Here.

Realme 14 Pro Series Camera Features

Not just a camera, but a periscope that brings the impossible closer while reimagining your memories with AI magic. The #realme14ProSeries coming soon to redefine your view.#realmeIndia pic.twitter.com/CpXkSZvA4H — realme (@realmeIndia) December 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)