Mumbai, December 13: The Google Pixel 9a price and specifications have reportedly been leaked ahead of the device's launch. The Pixel 9a model is set to arrive in the smartphone market soon, and before that, information about the device is rumoured online. The upcoming Google phone will reportedly have a smaller display, a standard 128GB storage option, and 8GB RAM.

This year, the Google Pixel 9 series was launched in the global market, including India. It offers flagship camera performance and multi-tasking with a Tensor G4 processor. The upcoming Google Pixel 9a will be affordable in the entire series, including Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Like Pixel 8a, this device will be available in the mid-range segment, offering various features and specifications to table. Realme 14x 5G Price and Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch on December 18, 2024, Smartphone Will Feature 6,000mAh Battery; Check Other Details.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications and Features

Google Pixel 9a will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch Actua display that supports HDR and has a peak brightness of 2,700 nits. The device's display is rumoured to offer Gorilla Glass 3 protection and come with Tensor G4 SoC and a dedicated Titan M2 security chip. Further, Google Pixel 9a might also include an in-display fingerprint scanner and a premium content viewing experience.

In terms of other specifications, it is expected that Google may launch this device with a minimum of 128GB and a maximum of 512GB. It may only offer 8GB LPDDR5X RAM. Google may include a 5,100mAh battery with 23W wired fast-charging and 7.5W wireless charging options to power the device. All of these options will go with the Android 15 operating system and will likely support up to seven years of security updates. Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Launched in India With India’s First APO Telephoto Camera; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Google Pixel 9a is expected to include a dual-camera setup on the back. The device may have a 48 MP primary camera with OIS support and a 13 MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it will have a 10 MP selfie camera. The Pixel 9a price will likely be around USD 499 (around INR 42,300), according to a report by India TV News.

