Realme has announced that pre-booking for its upcoming smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro. The pre-booking of GT 7 Pro begins today at 12 PM, ahead of its launch on November 26 in India. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Realme GT 7 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch display with 1.5K resolution and 6,500 peak brightness. The Realme GT 7 Pro will come in two colours, which will include Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey. It will run on the Realme UI 6.0, which will include a feature that will allow users to share files between Android and iOS devices. Pre-booking for the Realme GT 7 Pro is now open. Interested customers can pre-book GT 7 Pro with a token amount of INR 1,000. Huawei Mate 70 Series Launch on November 26; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 7 Pro Pre-Booking Starts Today in India

Bridging gap between Android and iOS! #realmeGT7Pro’s Cross-OS Sharing in UI 6.0 allows you to share files effortlessly across devices. Pre-book starts on 18th November, 12 PM Know more:https://t.co/4o7hvqbVzJ https://t.co/5jeSo3i36x#DarkHorseofAI #GT7ProFirst8EliteFlagship pic.twitter.com/Dzrf71mc0P — realme (@realmeIndia) November 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)