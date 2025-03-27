OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a post on March 26, 2025, and announced to add support across their products. He said, “people love MCP and we are excited to add support across our products.” Model Context Protocol (MCP) was introduced by Anthropic last year as a new standard to connect AI assistants with systems. It includes content repositories, business tools, and development environments. The announcement made by Altman confirmed that MCP is now available in OpenAI’s agents SDK. He also mentioned that support for the ChatGPT desktop app and responses API will be coming soon. What Is a Ghibli-Style Image? Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Join GPT-4o’s Viral Anime Trend.

Sam Altman Announces MCP Support Across OpenAI’ Prodcuts

people love MCP and we are excited to add support across our products. available today in the agents SDK and support for chatgpt desktop app + responses api coming soon! — Sam Altman (@sama) March 26, 2025

