Samsung has reportedly fired an employee following a leak related to the upcoming Samsung S25 Plus. The incident highlights Samsung's strict policies regarding product confidentiality. The leak revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus appears to have even more noticeable curves than the Galaxy S24 Plus. Reports indicate that these leaks came from an internal source, as the device's identification number could be seen in the leaked images. As per multiple reports, Samsung reportedly fired a staff member after images of the Galaxy S25 Plus were leaked online. There are also speculations that the Samsung Unpacked event is rumoured to take place on January 22, 2024. During the event, it is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which may include the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus smartphones. Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Samsung To Introduce Major Changes in Upcoming Galaxy S25 Series, Introduce Android XR-Powered Headset in January; Know What Else To Expect.

Samsung Employee Allegedly Lost His Job

He lost his job. https://t.co/TB1S8DXrDT — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) December 18, 2024

