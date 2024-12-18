Mumbai, December 18: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 is a highly anticipated event that will introduce the next-generation flagship smartphone lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. In 2024, Samsung introduced its new Galaxy AI system, which compelled other companies to follow and introduce their own on-device and cloud-based artificial intelligence systems.

The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is set to introduce the new Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim (rumoured), counteracting Apple's anticipated iPhone 17 Slim in 2025. The South Korean tech giant is also reportedly planning to introduce its Samsung XR device, likely in January 2025, based on the Android XR platform, again taking on the Apple Vision Pro headset. Realme 14x 5G Launched in India With IP69 Rating and 6,000mAh Battery in INR 15,000 Segment, Sale Is Live; Check Price of Each Variant, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: What to Expect?

Samsung may introduce exciting new features and updates to its upcoming premium Galaxy S25 series and boost artificial intelligence in its operating system. These devices are expected to include an Android 15-based One UI 7 operating system with tons of AI-powered features. The highly anticipated Galaxy S25 device is the "Ultra" variant, which could outperform this year's Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to offer up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage, a huge upgrade from the previous model. Besides, according to reports, it may include a 50MP ultrawide camera, replacing the current 12MP sensor. Samsung's standard Galaxy S25 variant and Galaxy S25 Plus variant are expected to offer better brightness in their displays with thinner bezels compared to current models. Also, these models may go through minor design upgrades, offering the customers something new to the table.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is another highly anticipated device to be introduced next year. Some reports suggested that it would likely be launched to replace the FE (Fan Edition) series in Q2 2025, around April to June. However, the company has not confirmed this yet, and it may launch alongside the S25 series in January 2025. iPhone Overheating Issues: Apple’s iPhone 16 Series, iPhone 15 Pro Series Overheated After iOS 18.2 Update, Users Blame Apple Intelligence, Says Report.

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to include the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which may boost multitasking, gaming, and AI feature processing.

