Samsung Galaxy A17 5G smartphone has been launched in India today with a slim design under the INR 20,000 segment. It comes with Gemini Live and Circle to Search integration and has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display with FHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus support. The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G includes a 50MP main camera with OIS and ultra-wide and macro lenses. It has an IP54 rating, an Exynos 1330 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery supporting 25W fast-charging and the One UI 7 operating system. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G price in India starts at INR 18,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and INR 20,999 for the 8GB+128GB. It supports up to a 2TB microSD card. Buyers can get an additional INR 1,000 cashback. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price and Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Know What To Expect From Upcoming Samsung Fan Edition Smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched With 7.5mm Slim Design

Tired of the shakes stealing the moment? Now You Can capture memories that are steady and stunning with No Shake Cam, powered by OIS on the all-new GalaxyA17 5G. pic.twitter.com/46ylbMMa3a — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 1, 2025

