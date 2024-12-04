A small asteroid entered Earth's atmosphere early Wednesday morning, creating a dazzling fireball visible across Russia's far eastern skies. The falling space rock lit up the region of Yakutia. Residents of the region braved the snow to witness the event, which, according to the European Space Agency (ESA), astronomers had detected around 12 hours before it arrived. According to reports, the asteroid measuring 70cm entered Earth’s atmosphere at 01:15 AM (16:15 GMT). The Sakha emergencies ministry stated that officials had been placed on alert and no damage was reported after the descent of the asteroid. Asteroids 447755 (2007JX2) and 2020 XR Make Close Approaches to Earth, Here’s What You Should Know About ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Space Rocks.

Asteroid Over Russia

BREAKING: Asteroid over Russia this morning. Is this part of the alien invasion? pic.twitter.com/2Ivxc4W1yh — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) December 3, 2024

Asteroid Detected in Russia

An #asteroid, about one meter in diameter, fell in #Yakutia, #Russia, on December 3rd. Detected by the# Kitt #Peak #Observatory, it entered Earth's atmosphere around 7:17 PM Moscow time. Experts confirmed it posed no threat, as the small asteroid likely burned up in the… pic.twitter.com/iK62bcsdTB — Cyrus (@Cyrus_In_The_X) December 3, 2024

