Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared a post announcing the leadership change on January 14, 2025. Dr V. Narayanan now succeeds ISRO chief S. Somnath. Dr V. Narayanan, a distinguished Scientist of Apex Grade, has assumed charge as the Secretary of the Department of Space, Chairman of the Space Commission, and Chairman of ISRO on January 13, 2025. Before this role, he was the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), which is one of the key centres of ISRO. The main office of LPSC is located in Valiamala, near Thiruvananthapuram, and it also has a facility in Bangalore.

Dr V. Narayanan Takes Charge of Chairman, ISRO

Dr. V. Narayanan, Distinguished Scientist (Apex Grade), has assumed charge of Secretary, Department of Space, Chairman, Space Commission and Chairman, ISRO. This marks a key leadership transition for India's space program. With nearly four decades at ISRO, his leadership is… pic.twitter.com/psxUcQnR3T — ISRO (@isro) January 14, 2025

