The International Space Station (ISS), launched in November 1998, completed its 25th year in orbit today on December 6. On the 25th anniversary, NASA shared a post on Instagram with details about the achievement of the ISS. The post said the first two modules, "the Unity and Zarya," were joined in low Earth Orbit on December 6, 1998. The post said humans have lived and worked in the orbing laboratory since November 2, 2000, and performed 3,300 research and educational investigations. The International Space Station has been visited by 273 people from 21 countries working together for "explorations for travel to the Moon, Mars, and beyond". PM Narendra Modi Congratulates ISRO As Chandrayaan-3’s Propulsion Module Took Successful Detour.

ISS Completes 25th Years in Space, Check NASA's Official Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)