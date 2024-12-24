Elon Musk encouraged others to stop donating to Wikipedia until it restored the balance to its editing authority. The tech billionaire called the platform "Wokepedia", hinting that the platform had been involved in spreadin g Woke culture. Musk replied to a user on X who shared details about Wikipedia's annual budget report for 2023-2024. The report revealed that the platform spent over USD 50 million of its total USD 117 million budget on diversity, equality and inclusion. The user said to stop donating to "Wokepedia", which made Elon Musk reply to the X post. Grok 3 Launch Imminent: Elon Musk’s xAI Training Its Most Powerful AI Model Yet, Rolling Out Soon for Users.

Elon Musk Called Wikipedia 'Wokepedia' and Told Others Not to Invest

Stop donating to Wokepedia until they restore balance to their editing authority https://t.co/sHjnFTtN5y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 24, 2024

