Streamlabs announced the new integration of X with its live-streaming desktop software and mobile app. The new integration of Streamlabs will allow the users to stream to X without manually entering a stream key. It will also help the users to monitor chats in Streamlabs Desktop, create custom alerts, multistream, and use Streamlabs widgets. It will allow users to seamlessly log in to the Streamlabs Desktop and Streamlabs app using their X credentials and more. Elon Musk reacted to the announcement on X, saying, "Improved streaming on 𝕏. I will test this out by streaming Diablo Abattoir of Zir around 10pm CT tonight!" Elon Musk Announces Rolling Out Grok AI to Its Premium+ Subscribers in US Over Next Week, Check More Details Here.

Streamlabs Announces New Integration About Streaming on X:

Improved streaming on 𝕏. I will test this out by streaming Diablo Abattoir of Zir around 10pm CT tonight! https://t.co/FsAXIfZZIU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2023

