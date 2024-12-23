Pavel Durov has announced that Telegram achieved new heights in 2024 with a three-fold increase in the number of "Telegram Premium subscribers" exceeding 12 million and earning total revenue beyond USD 1 billion. The Telegram CEO said the platform closed with over USD 500 million in cash reserves without counting crypto assets. The company also paid its debt this year and focused on the innovations while respecting the users' rights. Pavel Durov said, "Telegram is now profitable". Grok Mobile App Launched: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out App for Its AI Chatbot on iOS Platform, Allows Users To Access All Features Previously Available on X.

Telegram Gets New Premium Subscribers, Generates Higher Revenue In 2024, Said CEO Pavel Durov

Telegram is now profitable 🏆 📈 This year, the number of Telegram Premium subscribers tripled, exceeding 12 million. Our ad revenue also increased a few times. Telegram's total revenue in 2024 surpassed $1 billion, and we are closing the year with more than $500 million in cash… — Pavel Durov (@durov) December 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)