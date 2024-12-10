Elon Musk's Tesla released a new video of its humanoid robot walking up and down a hill. The Tesla Optimus featured in the video is seen walking among trees while going up a hill, showing realistic human-like steps. Elon Musk said, "I forgot to mention that Optimus was doing this while "blindfolded". We haven't yet made vision part of the control loop for uneven terrain." The tech billionaire said the Tesla humanoid robots could walk on highly variable ground using neural nets to control electric limbs. Tesla FSD 13.2 Shows Zero Interventions in LA Traffic, Elon Musk Calls It ‘Magic’ (Watch Video) .

Tesla Optimus Humanoid Robot Climbing Hill Video

NEWS: Tesla has released a new video of its Optimus robot walking up and down a hill. pic.twitter.com/TbRQU1YhjJ — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 9, 2024

Elon Musk Reacted to Tesla Optimus Walking on Uneven Terrain

Optimus can now walk on highly variable ground using neural nets to control its electric limbs. Join @Tesla if you want to work on interesting real-world AI systems. https://t.co/C8J90Age5Y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2024

