Elon Musk clarified that he had long opposed a TikTok ban because the ByteDance-owned platform violated freedom of speech. The tech billionaire also pointed out that his X platform was not allowed to operate in China, but a Chinese platform , TikTok, was allowed to work in the United States. He wrote, "That said, the current situation where TikTok is allowed to operate in America, but 𝕏 is not allowed to operate in China is unbalanced." Musk said, "Something needs to change." X Video Tab: Elon Musk’s Platform Launches Dedicated Option for Posting Viral Videos As TikTok Begins Restoration of Its Services in US.

X Not Allowed in China, Said Elon Musk Amid TikTok Ban in US

I have been against a TikTok ban for a long time, because it goes against freedom of speech. That said, the current situation where TikTok is allowed to operate in America, but 𝕏 is not allowed to operate in China is unbalanced. Something needs to change. https://t.co/YVu2hkZEVZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 19, 2025

