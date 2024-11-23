Elon Musk criticised the Microsoft-owned professional network platform LinkedIn in response to the post shared on X. Mark Krebber, CEO of RWE AG, a German multinational energy, shared the LinkedIn post. It said that Germany's power supply reached its limits, and the price of electricity enormously rose in the country. RWG CEO Mark Krebber's post was a desperate plea for secure power supplies. Seeing this post, tech billionaire Elon Musk replied, "I instantly lose respect for anyone who posts on LinkedIn. Unbearably cringe." Elon Musk’s the Boring Company Now Accepts Dogecoin Cryptocurrency. Elon Musk Calls LinkedIn "Unbearably Cringe" Platform I instantly lose respect for anyone who posts on LinkedIn. Unbearably cringe. https://t.co/tuCWhXYGOI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2024

