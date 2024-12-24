Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced its latest offer through 'Vi SuperHero' plans. On December 23, 2024, Vi shared a post and informed about the data offer. The company said, "Binge on, play on, and stream on from 12 AM to 12 PM. Now, you have truly unlimited data for half a day with Vi SuperHero." Vi might have taken this initiative to address the growing demand for uninterrupted internet access. Vi users can choose from various plan packages, which include INR 365 for 28 days, INR 795 for 56 days, INR 979 for 84 days, INR 3,699 for an annual subscription, and many more. The Vi SuperHero plan is available on recharge packs offering 2GB per day or more daily data limit starting at INR 365. The service is available in Maharashtra, New Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab and Haryana.Telecom Operators To Begin Blocking 'Spammy' Telemarketer Messages As per TRAI Directive With Aim to To Minimise Disruption, Consumer Inconvenience.

Vi SuperHero Plan Offers Unlimited Data From 12 AM to 12 PM

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)