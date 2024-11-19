Have you ever wondered what language is the word rickshaw from? (Riskshaw Shabd Kis Bhasha Ka Hai?) We often use the word "Rickshaw" to call out the three-wheeler taxis that take us from one place to another. The word has another variation used by common people, i.e. "Rixa". However, this word is not of English origin, and neither is it Hindi. Surprisingly, the right answer for the origin of the word "Rickshaw" is Japan. It came from the Japanese language, from the word "jinrikisha", which means "human-powered vehicle." Jin here means "Human", Riki means "power or force", and Sha means "vehicle". Combined, it forms "Rickshaw". This question was part of Google's campaign called "Googlies on Google," which helps people to educate themselves on several unique questions and increase their general knowledge. You can also unlock your Googly by typing the same question in your Google Search; however, it will not work in Incognito. How Much Electricity Does a Zero Watt Bulb Consume? Know the Answer of This Googly Question Here.

What Language Is the Word Rickshaw From? Googlies on Google | Origin of Word Rickshaw #DhoondogeTohJaanoge

