Have you ever wondered how much electricity a zero-watt bulb consumes? (Zero watt ka bulb kitni bijli khata hai?) In a surprising twist, Google India’s latest YouTube video, shared on November 13, addresses this googly question. The concept of a "zero-watt" bulb is actually a myth, these bulbs typically consume 12-15 watts of power. The term "zero watt" came about because older meters couldn't accurately measure low power consumption, leading to the misconception. The question is part of Google’s new ad campaign, “Googlies on Google,” with the hashtag #DhoondogeTohJaanoge. By searching “How much electricity does a zero watt bulb consume?”, users can unlock their first Googly. If you’ve already unlocked Googlies before, you’ll be prompted with "You've already unlocked this Googly! Try finding other questions." Remember, you won’t be able to unlock Googlies in incognito mode. What Is Airplane’s Black Box Color? Is It Black or Not? The Right Answer Is…

Googly on Google: How Much Power Does a Zero Watt Bulb Use?

