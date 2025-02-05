X Money is set to launch later this year. Previously, X CEO Linda Yaccarino revealed that Visa has become the first partner for X Money. Visa will provide Visa Direct for fund transfers into X Money wallets across the US. The partnership is a significant step forward in the launch of X Money, which aims to offer a comprehensive payment solution. The X Money Account will link to debit cards to enable peer-to-peer payments. It will also provide the option to transfer funds directly to your bank account for added convenience. Additionally, there are rumours that X Money may support QR codes to make the payment process convenient for users. Apple Invites: Tech Giant Introduces New App for iPhone Users To Create Custom Invitations for Any Occasion.

X Money May Support QR Codes for Payments

BREAKING: X MONEY MAY SUPPORT QR CODES! — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) February 5, 2025

