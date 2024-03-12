Elon Musk's X is now improving the article previews on iOS. A few days ago, X (Formerly Twitter) introduced long-form articles, allowing X users to post long articles with more information for their followers. With the introduction of this new feature, the X platform will likely show the articles posted on X similar to how they appear on the web. X owner Elon Musk also announced another feature and said, "In the coming weeks, posts you add to your Highlights tab will receive a slight boost in reach, provided this function is not overused." Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Claims No Founding Agreement With Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

X Working on Improving Previews on iOS:

NEWS: X is working on improving article previews on iOS. https://t.co/SXTfKyJHUz pic.twitter.com/MDW0M6lncZ — X News Daily (@xDaily) March 11, 2024

Highlight Tab Feature To Receive Slight Boost:

In the coming weeks, posts that you add to your Highlights tab will receive a slight boost in reach, provided this function is not overused. Highlights are meant to be what you think are your most interesting posts. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2024

