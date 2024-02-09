Elon Musk's X has been introducing new updates to help users get the maximum benefits out of the platform. X has introduced a new update that shows detailed video analysis, including total view count on a post, competition rate, average time watched, view count, organic views, demographics and platform distribution like Android, iPhone, Web and others. Elon Musk's X also announced introducing a new feature that will allow users to start spaces on the web and hinted at the future update having a new "monetisation menu" showing subscriptions, reply and profile ads and other details. Apple Rolls Out Redesigned iCloud App for Windows 10 and 11, Offer New Features and Improvements To Enhance User Experience.

X Now Provides More Detailed Video Analytics:

NEWS: X now shows more detailed video Analytics pic.twitter.com/t77Sxwlgof — X News Daily (@xDaily) February 9, 2024

X New 'Start Space' Feature To Launch Soon:

NEWS: X will soon let you start spaces on the web! pic.twitter.com/v2jnCIk0ch — X News Daily (@xDaily) February 9, 2024

X To Roll Out New 'Monetisation Menu' On Platform Soon:

NEWS: X will soon have a new look to the monetization menu! pic.twitter.com/IJkALR0vmz — X News Daily (@xDaily) February 9, 2024

