New Delhi, February 28 : Xiaomi 13 Pro flagship smartphone’s India price has been revealed officially after it was launched globally including India at the ongoing MWC 2023. The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset, a 6.78-inch 2K flexible AMOLED display, Android 13 OS, 120W fast charging, IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and Leica 50 PM massive Sony primary camera that’s been co-developed with Leica. MWC 2023: HONOR Magic5 Pro and Magic5 Launched Globally With Stunning Cameras; Know Key Specifications, Features Here.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has been price at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model in India. It is available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options. The phone will be offered with a Rs 10,000 flat discount for the ICICI Bank card holders on an early access sale on March 6 at 12 PM IST, bringing the price down to Rs 69,999.

Xiaomi 13 Pro early Access Sale :

With the #Xiaomi13Pro, its extraordinary design meets top tech and craftsmanship. Get the flagship smartphone at an Early Access Sale on March 6, 12pm | Available exclusively at https://t.co/D3b3Qt5s8T, Select Mi Homes and Mi Studios Exclusive Know more: https://t.co/S1aF5XhIBT pic.twitter.com/9j7uxY9mIX — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 28, 2023

Xiaomi 13 Pro - What Makes It Special? Watch Video To Know Details :

Thinking about getting your hands on the ultimate flagship smartphone that can change the entire photography landscape for you? Watch the full video below for the #Xiaomi13Pro | India Price & Special Introductory Offer Reveal Know more: https://t.co/S1aF5XhaMl pic.twitter.com/BwIYgfJFiP — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 28, 2023

