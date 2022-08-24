Do not disturb as it's the relaxation time for seal! Yes, you heard it right! A seal broke into a house in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand and enjoyed some time on the couch after a cat flap. The marine mammal entered the premises only to find the cat and the owner's children who slept upstairs. Surprisingly, the young-fur seal did not do any damage to the property as it just lounged in the house after harassing the cat. Seems like it wanted to just hang out and nothing else! Take a look at the viral video of the seal-lounge! Rare Black Panther Caught on Camera Crossing Road at Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve; Watch Viral Video

A seal was seen lounging on the couch after breaking into a house in New Zealand pic.twitter.com/MlRR0SiRGf — Reuters (@Reuters) August 24, 2022

