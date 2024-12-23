The British wife of Syria's deposed president Bashar Assad has reportedly filed for divorce. According to a report in The Jerusalem Post, Asma al-Assad, the British-Syrian wife of deposed Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, has reportedly filed for divorce from the Syrian leader. It was also learned that Asma al-Assad, who is in Moscow with Bashar Assad, is allegedly said to be dissatisfied with her life in Russia and is planning to move back to her home country, the United Kingdom. The report also claims that Asma has made an application to the Russian authorities to allow her to be deported to the UK.

