In a dramatic turn of events following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Syrian rebels stormed Iran’s embassy in Damascus on Sunday, December 8. A viral video shows protesters tearing down banners featuring Qassem Soleimani and Hassan Nasrallah from the embassy compound. The rebels have seized key locations in the capital amid calls for a peaceful transition of power. Assad Regime Falls: Syrian Rebels Take Control of Television Centre in Damascus, Video Surfaces.

Rebels Tear Down Soleimani and Nasrallah Posters

BREAKING: Tearing down of posters featuring Qassem Soleimani and Hassan Nasrallah at Iran's embassy in Damascus pic.twitter.com/zWjQePV1we — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 8, 2024

Rebels Storm Iran’s Embassy in Damascus

🚨🇸🇾 SYRIAN RESIDENTS TEAR DOWN BANNER OF SOLEIMANI AND NASRALLAH A banner featuring both Qasem Soleimani and Nasrallah were torn down by Syrian residents at the Iranian Embassy compound in Damascus. Source: @sentdefender https://t.co/jgfRuP3xTK pic.twitter.com/N1c5LDTH1B — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 8, 2024

