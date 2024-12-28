Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an apology to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Saturday, December 28, following the tragic crash of an Azerbaijani airliner in Kazakhstan that resulted in 38 fatalities. The plane, which was en route from Azerbaijan's Baku to Grozny, the capital of Russia’s Chechnya region, deviated off course and crashed while attempting to land in Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Of the 67 people aboard, 29 survived the crash. The Kremlin, in an official statement, confirmed that air defence systems were active near Grozny on Wednesday due to a Ukrainian drone strike but refrained from suggesting that these systems were involved in the downing of the aircraft. Kazakhstan Plane Crash: Death Toll Rises to 38 After Azerbaijan Airlines’ Embraer 190 Plane Crashes Near Aktau Airport.

Russia President Vladimir Putin Apologises for Azerbaijan Plane Crash

BREAKING: Putin "apologizes" for "tragic incident" in Azerbaijan Airlines crash, says Russian air defenses were responding to Ukrainian drone attack — BNO News (@BNONews) December 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)