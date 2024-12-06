Canada announced a ban on 324 additional firearm varieties, targeting guns deemed suitable for battlefields rather than hunting or sport shooting, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc confirmed. This builds on the 2020 prohibition of over 1,500 firearm models, now expanded to more than 2,300. The decision follows gun-control advocates’ concerns that many assault-style firearms were excluded earlier. LeBlanc emphasised that the newly banned firearms can no longer be used. Furthermore, Canada is exploring a plan to donate some of these prohibited firearms to Ukraine to aid in its defense against Russia. Defense Minister Bill Blair noted Ukrainian authorities have expressed interest in the guns, marking a potential international support effort. Canada Government To Offer Temporary Tax Relief to Citizens, Slash GST and HST on Some Goods for 2 Months: Justin Trudeau.

Canada Firearm Ban

NEW: Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says they are prohibiting firearms in Canada "effective immediately" and donating them to Ukraine. Maybe Trump should annex Canada. "Today, the government is adding a further 324 unique makes and models of assault-style… pic.twitter.com/42zAF1Dtyh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 6, 2024

