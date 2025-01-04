A tragic fire at Liguang Market in Zhangjiakou, northern China, claimed eight lives and injured 15 others on Saturday. The blaze erupted around midday and was contained by 2:00 PM, according to Xinhua News Agency. The Liguang Market, a bustling traditional food market in Qiaoxi District, is popular for its affordable offerings but known for overcrowding and aging infrastructure. Officials believe these factors may have contributed to the disaster. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause, with potential ignition sources including gas bottles, charcoal, or discarded cigarettes. Similar incidents in China have been linked to outdated underground pipelines. New York City Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Bryant Park's Holiday Market in US, Viral Clip Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies.

China Fire

8 dead, 15 injured after fire engulfs many shops at a market in north China: AFP#China pic.twitter.com/hB9qCGrjaG — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) January 4, 2025

NEW: Multiple people dead and injured after massive fire in vegetable market in north China pic.twitter.com/sTzxTRv1tb — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 4, 2025

