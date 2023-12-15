A pack of stray dogs savagely attacked a third-grader in Novy Urengoy, Russia. A video of the horrific dog attack has surfaced on social media. As per Mirror, the dogs jumped on the girl as she tried to befriend them. One of the dogs was seen attacking her head, while the other two dogs viciously beat her on the leg. Fortunately, the fourth dog didn't join the group. According to eyewitnesses, a passer-by managed to save the girl from the dogs. The girl has been severely injured and is undergoing treatment in hospital. UK Dog Attack: Cops Shoot 'Dangerous' Canines Dead After Two Aggressive Pitbulls Attack Man and His Pet Dog in Sheffield.

Dog Attack in Russia:

#BreakingNews #Rusia #Dog Rusya, Novy Urengoy'da başıboş köpekler bir kız öğrenciye saldırdı.Görgü tanıklarına göre, köpekleri uzaklaştıran yoldan geçenler çocuğa yardım etti. Kız, çeşitli yaralanmalarla hastaneye kaldırıldı. pic.twitter.com/6eNlT2pXJl — Journalist_cuneyt (@Journalistcnyt) December 13, 2023

A pack of stray dogs almost tore apart a third-grader in Novy Urengoy Russia. The girl suffered multiple injuries A passer-by managed to save her. pic.twitter.com/RRRb9yW5zI — HizBie (@hizbie_) December 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)