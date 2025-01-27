US President Donald Trump is expected to sign four executive orders that will significantly alter the army on Monday, January 27. The orders include banning transgender individuals from serving in the US armed forces, eliminating the military’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs, and reinstating service members who were discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, along with back pay. Two White House officials confirmed the details to CNN. Donald Trump Signs Executive Order To Form Internal Working Group on Cryptocurrencies.

Donald Trump To Sign Executive Order Banning Transgender People From US Army

JUST IN - Trump to sign executive order banning transgender people from U.S. military service — The Hill — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)