The Eiffel Tower, an iconic symbol of the French capital, witnessed a fire incident on Sunday morning, leading to the evacuation of approximately 1,200 visitors. The fire, caused by overheated cables in an elevator shaft, sparked swift action from rescue teams to ensure the safety of tourists. Firefighters faced challenges accessing the blaze due to its location, but the flames were successfully extinguished by midday. While no injuries were reported, the tower remained temporarily closed to allow authorities to conduct safety inspections and ensure the structure was secure. The incident occurred against the backdrop of another fire just two miles away at a building near St. Lazare station, adding to the city’s chaotic morning. Eiffel Tower Lit Up in Olympic Colours Ahead of Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony (Watch Video).

Overheated Cables Ignite Blaze in Elevator Shaft at Popular Tourist Destination in Paris

Eiffel Tower fire: 1,200 evacuated from Paris landmark Rescue teams arrived at the scene and began fighting the fire, and tourists were taken away from the famous symbol of the French capital after a fire repeatedly broke out in the elevator shaft. A journalist from Boulevard… pic.twitter.com/ZO6Sr7vbEB — MUSA ALHASSAN (@ALHASSANMU72205) December 24, 2024

🚨🇫🇷EIFFEL TOWER FIRE FORCES EVACUATION: PARIS CAN’T CATCH A BREAK This morning, the Eiffel Tower caught fire after an overheated cable sparked flames inside a lift shaft. Firefighters had trouble accessing the blaze, leading to 1,200 visitors being evacuated. Thankfully, the… pic.twitter.com/N6XmakQws0 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)