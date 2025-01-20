Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai were seen sharing a light moment ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol on Monday, January 20. The CEOs of Tesla and Google were caught on camera engaged in a friendly conversation, smiling and exchanging words just before the oath-taking began for Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance. The brief interaction between the two tech giants was noticed by onlookers and cameras present at the event. Musk and Pichai's casual exchange stood out amidst the formal proceedings. Donald Trump Swearing-In Ceremony: US President-Elect Supporters Eagerly Await His Inauguration As 47th US President (Watch Video).

Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai Share Light Moment at Trump's Inauguration

