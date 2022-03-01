The European Parliament has accepted Ukraine's membership application in the EU. A special admissions procedure has been initiated. The State Special Communications Service reported this. 'We have begun a special accession process following the acceptance of Ukraine's application to join the European Union," said the statement. This decision of the European Parliament was commented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba in his Twitter post.

Check Tweet:

The European Parliament has approved Ukraine's application to join the European Union. A special admission procedure has been launched. Voting will take place at 16:30 — KyivPost (@KyivPost) March 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)