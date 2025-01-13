In a shocking incident in the United Kingdom, a nurse was allegedly stabbed by a man at a hospital in England. According to a report in People, the nurse was allegedly stabbed with a "sharp instrument" by a man waiting in the emergency department where she worked. The Greater Manchester Police of England said that a 37-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, January 11, for stabbing the nurse. He was being held on suspicion of attempted murder after officials said he attacked a woman in her 50s who was working at the Royal Oldham Hospital. It is also reported that the nurse sustained "serious injuries" and is admitted to the hospital for treatment. UK Shocker: Teacher Avoids Jail After Being Convicted For Having Sex With Minor Student in Eltham School.

Nurse Stabbed by Man in England

JUST IN - Nurse in a critical condition after being stabbed by a "member of the public" at a hospital in Greater Manchester, England — Telegraph — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)