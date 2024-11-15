Indian students and members of INSIGHT UK, a British Hindu social movement, protested outside the Oxford Union on Friday against a debate titled “This House Believes in the Independent State of Kashmir.” Protesters accused the Oxford Union of platforming speakers with alleged links to terrorism, chanting slogans like, “Oxford Union stands on terrorists’ side.” The protest was directed at Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur and Zafar Khan, speakers supporting the motion, who have been accused of ties to extremist groups. INSIGHT UK issued a statement condemning their participation, alleging Thakur’s involvement in hate speech and connections to organizations under investigation for terrorism. A viral video showed Indian student Adarsh Mishra criticising the debate, emphasising that the JKLF is a terrorist group responsible for killing Kashmiri Pandits and Hindu officials. Mishra also launched a no-confidence motion against the Oxford Union’s president, accusing him of being influenced by Pakistan’s ISI. INSIGHT UK reiterated, “Jammu Kashmir was India, Jammu Kashmir is India, Jammu Kashmir will be India,” in its protest, urging accountability for platforming divisive figures. India Slams Pakistan for ‘Peddling Lies’ on Kashmir Using UN Forum, Says ‘No Amount of Disinformation and Misinformation Will Change Facts on the Ground’.

Debate in Oxford Union

Our debate for tonight: This House Believes in an Independent State of Kashmir. Speakers for proposition: 1. Raza Nazar 2.Professor Zafar Khan 3.Dr.Muzzammil Ayub Thakur Speakers for opposition: 1. Siddhant Nagrath 2. Yusuf Kundgol 3. Prem Shankar Jha pic.twitter.com/DY7zOQbPsd — Oxford Union (@OxfordUnion) November 14, 2024

Indian Students Protest Outside Oxford Union

#BREAKING: Indian students joined by people from Jammu & Kashmir🇮🇳 protest outside the Oxford Union in UK against the Pakistan ISI funded debate on Kashmir where terrorist associates have been invited to speak on India’s Kashmir. (I had withdrawn from the same debate last month) pic.twitter.com/jJsVnrYktY — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 14, 2024

#BREAKING: Brave Indian student Aadarsh Mishra stood up inside Oxford Union debate venue and exposed the Pakistan ISI sponsored terror event which had participation of JKLF - terror group responsible for killing Indian Diplomat Ravindra Mahtre in Birmingham and Kashmiri Hindus. pic.twitter.com/RvgMdDSUPc — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)