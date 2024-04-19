Iran-Israel Tensions: Tehran Denies Foreign Attack Amid Reports of Israeli Airstrikes on Isfahan, Claims Intercepted Drones Launched From Inside Iran

Iran’s Fars news agency, along with other local media, reported an explosion at an airport in the central city of Isfahan, although the cause remains unclear. In response to these events, Iran has taken precautionary measures, suspending flights over Isfahan, Shiraz, and Tehran, according to state media reports.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 19, 2024 10:28 AM IST

In a significant development, an Iranian official has refuted claims of a foreign attack on Tehran, as reported by Reuters. The official clarified that the intercepted drones were launched from inside Iran and it was not a missile attack. This statement contradicts earlier reports by ABC News, which cited a US official claiming that Israeli missiles had struck a location in Iran. These reports emerged after Iran earlier executed a drone strike on Israel. Iran’s Fars news agency, along with other local media, reported an explosion at an airport in the central city of Isfahan, although the cause remains unclear. In response to these events, Iran has taken precautionary measures, suspending flights over Isfahan, Shiraz, and Tehran, according to state media reports. Kamada Ekadashi 2024 Date, Vrat Katha & Significance: Know More About the Festival Celebrated Right After Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami

  • Thrissur Pooram 2024 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Festival Celebrating Kerala's Rich Cultural Heritage
  • Videos
    PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: Ashutosh Sharma's Knock In Vain As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: Ashutosh Sharma's Knock In Vain As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings
    • Close
    Search

    Iran-Israel Tensions: Tehran Denies Foreign Attack Amid Reports of Israeli Airstrikes on Isfahan, Claims Intercepted Drones Launched From Inside Iran

    Iran’s Fars news agency, along with other local media, reported an explosion at an airport in the central city of Isfahan, although the cause remains unclear. In response to these events, Iran has taken precautionary measures, suspending flights over Isfahan, Shiraz, and Tehran, according to state media reports.

    Socially Team Latestly| Apr 19, 2024 10:28 AM IST

    In a significant development, an Iranian official has refuted claims of a foreign attack on Tehran, as reported by Reuters. The official clarified that the intercepted drones were launched from inside Iran and it was not a missile attack. This statement contradicts earlier reports by ABC News, which cited a US official claiming that Israeli missiles had struck a location in Iran. These reports emerged after Iran earlier executed a drone strike on Israel. Iran’s Fars news agency, along with other local media, reported an explosion at an airport in the central city of Isfahan, although the cause remains unclear. In response to these events, Iran has taken precautionary measures, suspending flights over Isfahan, Shiraz, and Tehran, according to state media reports. Israel-Iran War: Israeli Missiles Strike a Site in Iran Following Missile and Drone Attack on Tel Aviv by Revolutionary Guards.

    Iran-Israel Tensions

    Iran Denies Foreign Attack

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Foreign Attack Iran Israel Israel Iran Israel Iran Tensions Live Breaking News Headlines
    You might also like
    Israel-Iran War: Oil Prices Spike in Global Market After Israeli Forces Launch Airstrikes in Southern Iran, Check Details
    World

    Israel-Iran War: Oil Prices Spike in Global Market After Israeli Forces Launch Airstrikes in Southern Iran, Check Details
    Israel-Iran War: Israeli Missiles Strike a Site in Iran Following Missile and Drone Attack on Tel Aviv by Revolutionary Guards.

    Iran-Israel Tensions

    Iran Denies Foreign Attack

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Foreign Attack Iran Israel Israel Iran Israel Iran Tensions Live Breaking News Headlines
    You might also like
    Israel-Iran War: Oil Prices Spike in Global Market After Israeli Forces Launch Airstrikes in Southern Iran, Check Details
    World

    Israel-Iran War: Oil Prices Spike in Global Market After Israeli Forces Launch Airstrikes in Southern Iran, Check Details
    India National Elections 2024: Phase 1 Voting for Lok Sabha Election Begins for 102 Constituencies Across 21 States
    News

    India National Elections 2024: Phase 1 Voting for Lok Sabha Election Begins for 102 Constituencies Across 21 States
    Israel-Iran War: Israeli Missiles Strike a Site in Iran Following Missile and Drone Attack on Tel Aviv by Revolutionary Guards
    World

    Israel-Iran War: Israeli Missiles Strike a Site in Iran Following Missile and Drone Attack on Tel Aviv by Revolutionary Guards
    France Stabbing: Two Girls Injured in Stabbing Attack Outside School in Eastern France
    World

    France Stabbing: Two Girls Injured in Stabbing Attack Outside School in Eastern France
    Google Trends Google Trends
    India National Elections 2024
    500K+ searches
    Atalanta vs Liverpool
    50K+ searches
    Aston Villa
    20K+ searches
    How to vote
    20K+ searches
    ICC!
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    Punjab and Haryana HC
    Google Trends Google Trends
    India National Elections 2024
    500K+ searches
    Atalanta vs Liverpool
    50K+ searches
    Aston Villa
    20K+ searches
    How to vote
    20K+ searches
    ICC!
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiIPL 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaKL RahulRahul GandhiLayoffsArvind KejriwalRohit SharmaMahendra Singh Dhoni
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    gamingly
    Close
    gamingly