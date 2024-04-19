Iran-Israel Tensions: Tehran Denies Foreign Attack Amid Reports of Israeli Airstrikes on Isfahan, Claims Intercepted Drones Launched From Inside Iran

In a significant development, an Iranian official has refuted claims of a foreign attack on Tehran, as reported by Reuters. The official clarified that the intercepted drones were launched from inside Iran and it was not a missile attack. This statement contradicts earlier reports by ABC News, which cited a US official claiming that Israeli missiles had struck a location in Iran. These reports emerged after Iran earlier executed a drone strike on Israel. Iran’s Fars news agency, along with other local media, reported an explosion at an airport in the central city of Isfahan, although the cause remains unclear. In response to these events, Iran has taken precautionary measures, suspending flights over Isfahan, Shiraz, and Tehran, according to state media reports. Israel-Iran War: Israeli Missiles Strike a Site in Iran Following Missile and Drone Attack on Tel Aviv by Revolutionary Guards.

Iran-Israel Tensions

JUST IN - No foreign attack on Iranian cities including Isfahan took place, an "informed source" told Iran's Press TV on Friday, as Isfahan's air defence systems were activated to intercept suspected drones earlier in the day, Reuters reports — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 19, 2024

BREAKING: Iranian official denies missile strike and says several drones were shot down by Iranian air defenses — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 19, 2024

Iran Denies Foreign Attack

🇮🇷🇮🇱 IRAN CLAIMS ATTACKS CAME FROM INSIDE IRAN! Iranian Space Agency spokesman Hussein Delirian: "The downed drones had a short range and were certainly launched from inside Iran." Source: @AlMayadeenNews https://t.co/M2vVBpApBh — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 19, 2024

