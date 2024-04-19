In a significant development, an Iranian official has refuted claims of a foreign attack on Tehran, as reported by Reuters. The official clarified that the intercepted drones were launched from inside Iran and it was not a missile attack. This statement contradicts earlier reports by ABC News, which cited a US official claiming that Israeli missiles had struck a location in Iran. These reports emerged after Iran earlier executed a drone strike on Israel. Iran’s Fars news agency, along with other local media, reported an explosion at an airport in the central city of Isfahan, although the cause remains unclear. In response to these events, Iran has taken precautionary measures, suspending flights over Isfahan, Shiraz, and Tehran, according to state media reports. Kamada Ekadashi 2024 Date, Vrat Katha & Significance: Know More About the Festival Celebrated Right After Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami
Iran-Israel Tensions: Tehran Denies Foreign Attack Amid Reports of Israeli Airstrikes on Isfahan, Claims Intercepted Drones Launched From Inside Iran
Iran’s Fars news agency, along with other local media, reported an explosion at an airport in the central city of Isfahan, although the cause remains unclear. In response to these events, Iran has taken precautionary measures, suspending flights over Isfahan, Shiraz, and Tehran, according to state media reports.
