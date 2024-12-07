Japanese engineers have unveiled the 'Mirai Ningen Sentakuki,' or 'human washing machine of the future,' a futuristic device that combines AI and high-tech water jets for a complete body and mind cleanse. Developed by Osaka-based Science Co., the machine analyzes a user's body and delivers a customized wash-and-dry process in just 15 minutes. The device uses high-speed water jets with tiny air bubbles, similar to those used in industry for cleaning delicate components. At the Osaka Kansai Expo, 1,000 visitors will experience this innovative wash, which also incorporates AI to assess emotional states and provide a calming, soothing experience. Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale Rocks Ibaraki.

Japan Unveils 'Human Washing Machine'

