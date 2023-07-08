United States President recently had a "bad" moment when he allegedly "farted" in public. The incident reportedly took place during US President Joe Biden's address. Multiple videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. The video shows US President Joe Biden reportedly farting, however, he soon apologised for the same. The development comes nearly a week after Joe Biden had a slip of the tongue when he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "losing the war in Iraq". US President Joe Biden Has Slip of Tongue, Says Russian President Vladimir Putin Is 'Losing the War in Iraq' (Watch Videos).

Biden Just Farted, but He Said Sorry So It's Fine

Biden just farted, but he said sorry so it’s fine. pic.twitter.com/0TaDg2abEk — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) July 7, 2023

Did Biden Just Fart?

