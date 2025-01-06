Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to hold a news conference at 10:45 am in Ottawa (15:45 GMT, 9:15 pm IST), amid rumours of his resignation. Canadian media reports suggest Trudeau may step down as Liberal leader but remain in office until a successor is chosen. Trudeau, prime minister for nine years, has faced growing internal pressure to resign, especially after the Liberals’ historic by-election defeat in Toronto last summer. His approval rating has plummeted to 22%, the lowest since he assumed office in 2015, while Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre leads by nearly 24 points in the polls. Speculation intensified after the abrupt resignation of his finance minister in December. Watch the live streaming below as Trudeau’s announcement is highly anticipated. Justin Trudeau To Resign? Reports Say Canada PM Likely To Announce Resignation This Week.

Justin Trudeau Speech Live Streaming

